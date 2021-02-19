Derry running club raises money for two organisations in the city

Contact
Members of The Young Shamrocks hand over the money raised to Gerry O'Donnell, Aodhan's father. Photo by Peter McKane.
Runners and coaches from Derry running group, Na Seamróga Óga (The Young Shamrocks), have raised £1,200 for two local charities.
The group is made up of parents and youth members of Doire Trasna GAC, Na Magha GAC and Top of the Hill Celtic FC - clubs from the Waterside area of the city.
The group raised £500 for Foyle Search and Rescue in memory of Aodhan O'Donnell.
The money was raised by a sponsored ‘Marathon in Two Weeks’ run by coaches of the group.
The Shamrocks also raised £700 for Hillcrest House to aid the local community during the Christmas period.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Members of The Young Shamrocks hand over the money raised to Gerry O'Donnell, Aodhan's father. Photo by Peter McKane.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.