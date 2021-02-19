Derry running club raises money for two organisations in the city

Runners and coaches from Derry running group, Na Seamróga Óga (The Young Shamrocks), have raised £1,200 for two local charities.

The group is made up of parents and youth members of Doire Trasna GAC, Na Magha GAC and Top of the Hill Celtic FC - clubs from the Waterside area of the city.

The group raised £500 for Foyle Search and Rescue in memory of Aodhan O'Donnell.

The money was raised by a sponsored ‘Marathon in Two Weeks’ run by coaches of the group.

The Shamrocks also raised £700 for Hillcrest House to aid the local community during the Christmas period.