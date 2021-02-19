Derry house in need of work up for sale at an online auction next week

Contact
The house at Helen Street is being sold next week.
A house in Derry is being sold at auction next week with a guide price of £79,000.
The house is at Helen Street in the Rosemount area of the city.
The price reflects the fact the property needs a lot of work.
It is up for sale at an online auction next Thursday, February 25.
For full details on the house, see here - http://bit.ly/2M9iPDa
