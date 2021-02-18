All carers aged 50 and over can now book a vaccination at a regional vaccination centre

The Department of Health is further extending Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme to include all carers aged 50 or over.

This follows yesterday’s announcement which opened up the vaccination programme to a wider range of people including some carers.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “Carers are essential to those they look after.

"If they become ill, the needs and welfare of those they care for could be at risk.

"It is with this in mind that I extended the vaccination programme yesterday and I am now delighted to extend it further.

"The vaccination programme is continuing at pace and I hope to expand the age eligibility for carers further in the coming days and weeks.”

The booking portal is now open for this age group later this evening.

You can book online at one of the seven trust vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry, if you were born between 01/04/56 and 31/03/71 and are the main carer of an elderly or disabled person, whose welfare may be at risk if you as carer fall ill.

The Minister said: “The vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is making good progress and is ahead of schedule. As we continue to move through the priority groups I urge everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine and protect themselves and others.”

To make an appointment please visit the online portal: https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated

The online platform is the primary source to book an appointment and should be used in the first instance.

A telephone booking system is also available should you not have access to the online portal. Telephone: 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

Anyone attending a vaccination centre can be assured that social distancing and other Covid safety rules are strictly applied.

People must get their first and second doses from the same provider – they must not try to “mix and match” between GPs and vaccination centres.