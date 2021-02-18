Police officer says alleged domestic violence case in Derry was ‘one of the worst' he has seen

A Derry man accused of breaking his partner’s nose was today granted bail under strict conditions.

Ryan Kelly, 24, of Glenabbey Road, has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of Class A and C drugs, namely cocaine and diazepam, and theft of a mobile phone on November 1, 2020.

The defendant appeared at Derry Magistrates Court by way of video link from Maghaberry prison for a bail application.

Police said they were called to an address at an address in the city where the alleged injured party said she had been assaulted by her then partner, Kelly.

The court heard that the PSNI called to the defendant’s address but he wasn’t in.

Injuries to the complainant included a broken nose and an injury to the back of her head resulting in ‘excessive bleeding’, the police officer said.

He added: “It is by far one of the worst domestic incidents I’ve ever attended.”

More recently, the court was told, Kelly has been involved in public disorder offences.

In the past eighteen months the defendant has breached bail on eleven occasions.

Furthermore, the police officer said Kelly has been involved in ‘multiple domestic violence’ incidents and there’s a ‘likelihood of him being involved in other domestic incidents’.

Body worn evidence is available to the police, the court was told.

Defence barrister Stephen Chapman questioned the police officer about the defendant’s decision to make a withdrawal statement and then reverse that decision.

He also said there was an absence of medical evidence.

In response, the police officer said the complainant made a withdrawal statement but then decided that she wanted to proceed.

He added that he has no knowledge of Kelly being convicted for other domestic violence incidents but said there have been allegations.

The proposed bail address is one and a half miles from the alleged victim’s address.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said she can ‘really understand why police were opposed to bail’ but was ‘prepared to take a chance with him on bail’.

Kelly was granted his own bail of £500 with conditions including a ban from entering areas around the alleged injured party's home.

He will also have a curfew of 10pm-8am, is prohibited from consuming alcohol and drugs, will be electronically tagged and must not interfere with the alleged injured party or witnesses.

The case was adjourned to a court sitting on March 18.