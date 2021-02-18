Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Lockdown in Northern Ireland extended to April 1 - but some children will go back to school on March 8

Extension agreed by Stormont Executive

Covid-19 lockdown stay home

Reporter:

Staff reporter

The lockdown in Northern Ireland is to be extended until April 1.

The current lockdown restrictions had been due to end on March 8.

However, it is understood that the Stormont Executive today decided to extend the measures for an extra few weeks.

The move had been expected.

However, it is believed that children in primary 1 to primary 3 will go back to school in Northern Ireland on Monday, March 8.

The restrictions were imposed on December 26 to manage the spread of Covid-19, with ministers promising frequent reviews.

Health officials have said they want to avoid a possible rise in cases around St Patrick's Day and in the run-up to Easter.

Stormont ministers will outline more details later this afternoon at a press conference.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie