Lockdown in Northern Ireland extended to April 1 - but some children will go back to school on March 8

The lockdown in Northern Ireland is to be extended until April 1.

The current lockdown restrictions had been due to end on March 8.

However, it is understood that the Stormont Executive today decided to extend the measures for an extra few weeks.

The move had been expected.

However, it is believed that children in primary 1 to primary 3 will go back to school in Northern Ireland on Monday, March 8.

The restrictions were imposed on December 26 to manage the spread of Covid-19, with ministers promising frequent reviews.

Health officials have said they want to avoid a possible rise in cases around St Patrick's Day and in the run-up to Easter.

Stormont ministers will outline more details later this afternoon at a press conference.