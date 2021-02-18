New free text alert service about water issues being offered to householders in Derry

Contact
NI Water is offering a free text alert service to customers.
Text messages will be sent to customers who are thought to be impacted by an unplanned interruption.
The message will include the estimated time of restoration as well as a link to NI Water’s website where the customer can find further details.
Carol Duffy, Head of Customer Services, said: “We already have a postcode search facility on our website where customers can check current service updates but a lot of our customers are not aware we also provide a free text alert service.
“Our aim is to have the ability to contact customers at our fingertips but we need them to sign up to this by registering their details online.
"The more details we have, the more informed customers will be regarding their water supply.
“NI Water owns over 40,000 kilometres of water mains and sewers - one and half times longer than Northern Ireland’s entire road network.
"The very nature of our service means sometimes emergency situations arise. For example, a burst watermain. However, with this service, once we know about it, you will know about it.
“For those who need a little extra help, we also encourage you to join our Customer Care Register. This service offers a range of free additional services if you need more support. You may be ill, have an underlying medical condition or are elderly or disabled.”
Customers can register for either service via online https://www.niwater.com/customer-care-register/ and https://www.niwater.com/register-for-keeping-you-informed/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.