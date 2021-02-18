New free text alert service about water issues being offered to householders in Derry

NI Water is offering a free text alert service to customers.

Text messages will be sent to customers who are thought to be impacted by an unplanned interruption.

The message will include the estimated time of restoration as well as a link to NI Water’s website where the customer can find further details.

Carol Duffy, Head of Customer Services, said: “We already have a postcode search facility on our website where customers can check current service updates but a lot of our customers are not aware we also provide a free text alert service.

“Our aim is to have the ability to contact customers at our fingertips but we need them to sign up to this by registering their details online.

"The more details we have, the more informed customers will be regarding their water supply.

“NI Water owns over 40,000 kilometres of water mains and sewers - one and half times longer than Northern Ireland’s entire road network.

"The very nature of our service means sometimes emergency situations arise. For example, a burst watermain. However, with this service, once we know about it, you will know about it.

“For those who need a little extra help, we also encourage you to join our Customer Care Register. This service offers a range of free additional services if you need more support. You may be ill, have an underlying medical condition or are elderly or disabled.”

Customers can register for either service via online https://www.niwater.com/customer-care-register/ and https://www.niwater.com/register-for-keeping-you-informed/