Derry/Donegal region included in new crackdown on cross-border crime

The PSNI and gardai joined forces yesterday as part of a campaign against cross-border crime.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland were part of a cross border Joint Agency Task Force operation that took place.

The Derry and Donegal border and all other border areas between the north and south were included in the operation.

PSNI Superintendent Alywin Barton said: “This operation reflects our ongoing efforts to reduce and prevent cross-border crime and disrupt the movements and activities of Organised Crime Gangs.

"We recognise the harm caused in our local communities as a result of rural criminal activity and we are committed to working with our partners to keep everyone safe on both sides of the border.

“This operation involved high visibility patrols and coordinated activity to detect crime and provide reassurance to the public.

"As a result there were 12 arrests for offences including drink driving and warrants relating to ongoing investigations into drugs, burglary, theft, assault and criminal damage.

"There were eight drugs seizures with the largest being approximately £100 of suspected Class A and there were three vehicles seized when they were detected being driven with no insurance.”