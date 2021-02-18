Oil spill warning on the Derry to Omagh road

Contact
There has been an oil spill on the main Derry to Omagh road.
The spill has happened this morning at the Beltany Road section of the A5 near the Ulster American Folk Park.
Motorists have been urged to drive with caution in the area.
