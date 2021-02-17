Police issue a new appeal about a suspicious device which is believed to have been left in an area of Derry

Police are again urging people in the Ballyarnett area of Derry who come across or notice any suspicious objects in the Racecourse Road/Cornshell Fields area not to approach or touch anything after receiving information that a device may have been left in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson: "We would urge anyone who sees anything suspicious or out of the ordinary in the area to contact police by calling 101."

Tonight's appeal follows a similar warning earlier this week about a device having been left in the Ballyarnett area.

Police conducted a search in the area on Monday but nothing was found.