Two more suspected drug dealers granted anonymity at Derry court

Derry courthouse.
Two more alleged drug dealers were today granted anonymity at Derry Magistrates Court.
The two men appeared before the local court separately on charges of possessing drugs and possessing drugs with intent to supply.
The drugs included cocaine and cannabis.
One of the cases involved the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis which, the court was told, had an estimated street value of £15,000.
Legal representatives for the two men applied for their names not to be reported on the basis of the alleged 'general' threat against suspected drug dealers in Derry from dissident republicans.
In the case of one of the men, his solicitor claimed that there was a 'specific' threat against his life from the INLA.
A police officer confirmed that they were aware of such a threat existing.
The court was told that there have been four shootings in Derry since the start of the year.
In the latest attack, two men were shot in the legs in a double shooting in the Rinmore Drive area of Creggan (pictured) on February 6.
The other shootings, in which men were also shot in the legs, also took place in Creggan.
Dissident republicans have been blamed for the attacks.
The anonymity applications for both men were granted today.
One of them was released on bail, while the other was remanded in custody.
