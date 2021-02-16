Three more streets in Derry city to get Irish street signs

Three more streets in Derry are to get Irish street signs.

Applications were recently made for new street signs at West End Park, Lindenwood Park and Ardnalee Park in the city.

Once an application is made to Derry City and Strabane District Council, the council then writes to the residents in the streets to find out their views on the street sign application.

From those who reply to the council's correspondence, a minimum of 67% of respondents must support the new street sign proposal for it to be granted.

The council recently agreed to reduce this threshold to 15%.

However, the applications for new street signs at West End Park, Lindenwood Park and Ardnalee Park were all based on the previous threshold.

In relation to Ardnalee Park, a total of 49 households were contacted in relation to the application.

Of these households, 15 responded to the council and all of them were in support of the new street sign being erected.

At Lindenwood Park, 45 households were contacted by the council.

Fifteen responses were received. Three quarters of the Lindenwood Park households who responded were in support of the new street sign, with the rest opposed to it.

There are 25 houses at West End Park. Ten of those households responded to the council correspondence, with nine in support of the new street sign and one opposed.

A new Irish street sign is also to be erected at Ballyhanedin Road in Claudy.

Of the 40 households on the road contacted by the council, 19 responded. A total of 67% who responded were in favour of the new street sign, with the remaining 33% opposed.

As a result of the applications meeting the necessary threshold, new bilingual streets signs will be erected in the areas.

The council has also approved bilingual signs for these areas in Strabane: Brookvale, Castletown Court, Ferndale and Iona Villas.

Last month's decision by the council to reduce the bilingual street sign threshold from 67% to 15% was criticised by unionist councillors.

They described it as a 'backwards' step for cross community relations in the local area.

However, those who backed the decision said it would promote equality within local communities.