Health chiefs reveal that almost 440,000 people have now been vaccinated in Northern Ireland

The Department of Health today published a detailed breakdown of Northern Ireland’s vaccination numbers.

The latest vaccination figures show a total of 438,708 vaccines administered, comprising 409,507 first doses and 29,201 second doses. This includes 205,555 vaccines administered by GPs and 233,153 by Trusts

The progress to date includes first doses received by:

* 94% of over 80-year-olds– 67,824 people. A significant number of the remaining 6% will be people who are confined to their homes or in hospital. Their vaccinations are proceeding, with GPs and district nurses both involved in this work.

* 88% of 75-79 age group – 54,730 people.

* 75% of 70-74 age group – 60,827 people.

* 62% of 65-69 age group – 55,688 people

* 23% of CEV – 21,821 people. Telephone and appointment booking for CEV people has been introduced in recent days. Many CEV people will be in the 65 plus age group, so are being covered in that section of the vaccination programme.

Patricia Donnelly, head of NI’s vaccination programme, said: “Vaccination on this scale is unprecedented and was always going to be a marathon not a sprint.

“We need people to keep coming forward to get their jabs. If you are eligible to make an appointment at one of our regional vaccination centres, please book as soon as you can. Don’t delay on getting yourself protected.

“When we start our programme of second dose vaccinations, appointments for first doses will not be just as easy to obtain. If you are eligible, the best time to get booking is now.”

If you are aged 65-69, or received a shielding letter because you are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV), you can book your vaccination appointment at one of the Trust run regional centres.

To make an appointment by telephone, ring 0300 200 7813. The phone line is open Monday to Friday from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm.

To make an appointment online, go to https://covid-19.hscni.net/ get-vaccinated

Health Minister Robin Swann commented: “I want to thank everyone involved in our vaccination programme at all levels. Yet again, our health service is stepping up to the mark for us all. Thanks to this work, hundreds of thousands of people now have better protection against Covid-19.

“We must maintain the good progress we have made – and that means people continuing to come forward when it’s their turn.

“Like many others, I’m patiently waiting my turn and when it comes, I won’t have to be asked twice.”

A more detailed data feed for the vaccination programme is being finalised.