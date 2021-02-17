Contact

Walking challenge in support of school's mental health project

The County Derry Post Sports Editor is taking on the challenge in aid of his local primary school.

Staff Reporter

The Sports Editor of the County Derry Post has taken on the challenge of raising money to help a local primary school with their mental health provision.

Michael McMullan has set himself a target of 10,000 steps per day for 100 days in a bid to help St Brigid's PS/Bunscoil Naomh Bríd in Tirkane provide the PATHS programme to their pupils.

The PATHS programme is a resource which deals with many aspects of children's health and wellbeing, as well as developing emotional awareness, self-control and interpersonal problem-solving skills.

“Lockdown has been very difficult for children. They have been taken away from their friends, the fun and the day to day support of the school environment,” said Michael.

“Outside of school life, their sporting clubs and various hobbies have also been closed down.

“It will take a toll on their mental health long after the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.

“The resource costs over £2,500 and with education budgets already spread thin, I have set out to raise as much money as possible to enable the school to roll out the PATHS Programme.

“Your support for my efforts will in turn support the school in meeting the needs of the children now and in the future.

“Exercise and getting out in our beautiful countryside is very important to clear our heads from the struggles of everyday life, I encourage you to do the same.”

You can visit Michael's Just Giving page to donate to the fundraiser.

