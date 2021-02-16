Businesses invited to take part in an online meeting with Derry MLA this week

Businesses in Derry have been invited to an online meeting this week with SDLP economy spokesperson, Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin.

The meeting will take place on this Friday, February 19, at 9am and is open to any business or self-employed person to attend via Zoom.

Places must be booked in advance.

Ms McLaughlin said: “I have been contacted by very many business leaders and self-employed individuals in recent weeks.

“I have supported businesses and their workers where I can, but I know that many continue to face serious problems. I want to help in any way that I can, with the support of my staff.

“It is a tough time for individual workers and for employers.

“Businesses have found support schemes difficult to access. Some are now struggling with appeals procedures having been refused support.

“I am very concerned at the operation of some of the schemes and the lack of clarity over appeals procedures.

“It is only right that political representatives make ourselves available to our constituents.

“I hope that holding an online meeting for local businesses and the self-employed will assist with this.”

Places at the meeting can be booked by emailing sinead.mclaughlin@mla.niassembly.gov.uk.