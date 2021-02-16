New housing development on an historic site in Derry to be called Bishop Park

A name has been chosen for a new housing development being built on the former Nazareth House site at Bishop Street in Derry.

Choice Housing are building a total of 64 properties on the site.

As part of the process, the housing association has to put forward a proposed name for the development to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Choice Housing has put forward the name of Bishop Park for the development and this has been approved by the council.