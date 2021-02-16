Calls for better lighting to be installed on the 'out the line' walkway in Derry

Improved lighting is needed on the 'out the line' walkway in Derry, a local councillor has said.

The walk extends from Craigavon Bridge along Foyle Road and out as far as Carrigans in County Donegal.

However, Sinn Fein councillor Patricia Logue says that the walkway is not being as much as it should be because of poor lighting.

She raised the matter at a meeting on Thursday of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Health and Community Committee.

Cllr Logue said she had been contacted by a 'large' number of people about the issue.

She said a lot more people were out walking because of the pandemic restrictions and highlighted a recent appeal from the

Mayor for people to avoid the city centre quayside walkway because of concerns around congestion.

“We really need to be widening the choices for people but the areas need to be safe,” she told the meeting.

Council officers agreed to put Cllr Logue's concerns to the relevant department.