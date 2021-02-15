Contact

Man convicted last week of attacking a taxi driver in Derry back before the courts today

Defendant charged in connection with an alleged assault at the weekend

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A Derry man released from custody on Friday has been remanded back into custody three days later.

On Friday, Joseph Harkin, 58, of High Park in the city, was sentenced to four months in prison for attacking a taxi driver.

The court was told that Harkin had tried to strangle the 65-year-old driver during the attack last December.

Because he had been on remand since committing the offence, Harkin was released as a result of having served his time for the offence.

However, he was back before Derry Magistrates Court today.

The court heard that he is accused of assaulting a man on Saturday, February 13, one day after he was released from prison.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley told the court that no bail address was available to mount an application.

Harkin will appear at a court sitting by way of video link at the beginning of March.

