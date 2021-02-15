Police operation ongoing after reports of suspicious device being left in Ballyarnett area of Derry

Police in Derry have closed the Racecourse Road between Fir Road and Springfield Road to facilitate a search following the report that a device has been left in the area.

The PSNI yesterday urged people who come across any suspicious devices in the area not to touch them.

The Irish News today carried a claim from a republican group that a device has been left in the area.

In relation to the ongoing police operation, local diversions are in place but motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible.