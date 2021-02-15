Volunteers needed for an important kids service operating at courts in Derry

THE National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) is calling on people across Northern Ireland to volunteer for its Young Witness Service.

The service, which is the only one of its kind throughout the UK, assists children and young people under 18 years old who have to attend court as prosecution witnesses in Northern Ireland.

It operates in every local crown, magistrate and youth court in Northern Ireland, including in Derry, Limavady and Magherafelt.

In 2019-20, the service offered support to 480 young witnesses across the country.

The service has continued to support children and young people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by adapting and using technology.

Billy Eagleson, Volunteer Co-ordinator at NSPCC’s Young Witness Service, said: “Volunteers act as a support person for children and their families when they attend court to give evidence in criminal proceedings.

"All our volunteer Young Witness Supporters are supervised and supported in helping children and young people deal with the challenging and sometimes intimidating prospect of coming to court as a victim or witness.

“To become a volunteer, you need to have at least one year’s experience in a caring or supportive role, have availability during normal court operating hours (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday) and must be able to commit to the role for at least one year after completion of training.

“Volunteers will be fully supported throughout their journey and will have a dedicated key contact should they have any questions along the way.”

For more information about becoming a Young Witness volunteer and full role description, visit join-us.nspcc.org.uk/ volunteers/