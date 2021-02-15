New career opportunities with NIE Networks being offered to people in Derry

NIE Networks has launched its Apprenticeship Programme for 2021 with online applications now open.

With the pandemic shining a light on the need for career opportunities and skilled employment more than ever, NIE Networks is calling on any bright sparks in Derry to consider a career within the energy industry.

The NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme offers a unique opportunity in Northern Ireland, through combining dedicated in-house training and on the job experience, alongside an academic qualification in electrical engineering, as well as an attractive salary throughout the duration of the course.

This year NIE Networks is offering apprenticeship opportunities in IT design based AutoCAD roles, as well as planners and cartographers, over a two year period.

Kerri Pollock, HR Advisor at NIE Networks, said: “We’ve had a very active apprenticeship programme for over 50 years and we’ve recruited around 600 apprentices in that time - the majority of whom have remained in the business long-term, so it really can be a career for life.

“Our apprenticeship programme offers a full package career opportunity. With a wide range of roles on offer and the opportunity to progress up the career ladder after completing the apprenticeship, apprentices can earn as they learn and gain an academic qualification.

“With the energy landscape now focussed on renewable energy and decarbonisation, roles for the future are going to be very different.

"Starting an apprenticeship with NIE Networks now means the opportunity to shape a sustainable energy future for Northern Ireland and that’s a very exciting place to be.”

Kerri said there are no barriers to applying and an apprenticeship at NIE Networks can be for everyone.

“We’ve increasingly seen an increase in young females coming into the company and that’s very encouraging. Particularly with the apprenticeship we would highly encourage those with an interest in STEM subjects and the energy industry to consider applying.

“It’s also important to say that an apprenticeship is not just for school leavers. We have a number of apprentices at the moment who have worked in a completely different profession until now, but wanted a career change and they have found that through our apprenticeship programme.”

Applications for this year’s NIE Networks Apprenticeship Programme close on March 3.

For further information or to apply, visit www.nienetworks.co.uk/apprenticeships