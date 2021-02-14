Council reveals 'priority' areas and streets in Derry where they will be concentrating dog-fouling patrols

A large number of 'priority' areas have been identified in Derry as part of the battle against dog-fouling.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has introduced a raft of new measures in a bid to tackle the long-standing problem.

As part of the new campaign, the council have put together a list of areas where they regularly receive complaints about dog-fouling.

Council officers will concentrate their efforts on these areas.

On the cityside, the 'priority' areas are: Quay walkway (from Bay Road to the Craigavon Bridge); Peace Bridge; Craigavon Bridge; Derry Walls; Foyle Road walkway (the Line); including the Foyle Valley Railway area; Buncrana Road; Steelstown Road (Greenhaw Road to Madams Bank Road); Ardan Road; Greenwalk (Creggan); High Park; City Cemetery; Montrose Gardens/Nassau Crescent; Brandywell Court/Glenanne/Glendara; Lowry’s Lane and Glen Road; Racecourse Road (Shantallow); Bay Road Country Park; Culmore Country Park; Creggan Burn Park; Ballyarnett Country Park; Brooke Park; and Bull Park.

The priority areas in the Waterside and rural areas are: St Columb's Park and walkways; Kilfennan Park; Clooney Terrace; Spencer Road/Chapel Road; Bonds Street area; Nelson Drive; Abbeydale walkway; Top of the Hill; Irish Street; Crescent Link/walkways; Rossdowney Road; Belt Road; Faughan Valley walkway; Drumahoe; Newbuildings; Strathfoyle; Main Street, Claudy; and Eglinton.

It emerged last week that furloughed employees at the local council are to be brought back to work to help out on dog-fouling patrols.

Additional resources have now been channelled into a dedicated marketing campaign to raise public awareness and more resources on the ground to carry out additional enforcement, with an appeal to owners to take a more responsible role in picking up after their pets.

A meeting of the council's Health and Community Committee heard on Thursday from the council's Head of Health and Community Wellbeing, Seamus Donaghy, on the new plans for tackling dog-fouling.

He said that more than 85 tonnes of dog waste were collected in 2020 which is a significant increase from the 50 tonnes collected in 2019.

Among the measures now outlined for implementation are the widespread promotion of the messaging around dog licensing and Dog Control Orders.

This will be accompanied by the installation of new signage at council-owned green spaces and designated areas throughout the district.

In addition, each dog owner will receive leaflets in relation to 'Responsible Dog Ownership' and 'Dog Fouling' with the reminder renewal letter for their dog licence.

Councillors heard that patrols will be stepped up by the council's Dog Control Service working alongside Litter Wardens and Park Rangers to deter dog fouling.

Staff within leisure services who are currently on furlough will also provide support through patrols.

These will be carried out right across the council area during early mornings, late evenings and weekends targeting more popular walkways and parks.

Cleansing will continue to address problem areas and cleansing staff will liaise closely with all enforcement officers so that patrols can be targeted more effectively.

Mr Donaghy said anyone observed by dog wardens or litter wardens failing to clean up after their dog will be issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice.

Failure to pay the fixed penalty notice will result in court proceedings, where the maximum fine is £1000.

Where appropriate CCTV signage and cameras will be installed in areas experiencing problems with dog fouling for a temporary period.

Welcoming the report, Chair of the Health and Community, Alderman Darren Guy said: "This has become a major issue across the City and District but Council has responded with a hard hitting campaign designed to target the issue from all angles.

“This cross-departmental approach will be most effective in addressing all concerns, from raising awareness to the important job of enforcement which has proven a particular problem in the past.

"I appeal to all dog owners to be mindful of others and clean up after their pets – not only is it unpleasant it poses a very real danger to children, so please be responsible,” said Cllr Guy.

“I hope that with these additional resources and an intensified campaign over the coming weeks we can change attitudes and clean up our streets so they can be enjoyed safely by all."

You can report an issue with dog fouling by contacting Council's Dog Control team on 02871 253253 or by emailing dogcontrol@derrystrabane.com.