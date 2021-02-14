Contact

New campaign highlights the important role that local councils play in our lives

Initiative shows all the essential services that local authorities provide

Council opens applications for its Cultural Grants Aid Fund

Derry City and Strabane District Council's headquarters at Strand Road.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new campaign has been launched to highlight the work carried out by local councils.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is involved in the campaign which aims to celebrate the key role that councils play in everyday lives.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Association in partnership with all 11 local councils across Northern Ireland have launched the 'Councils Make It Happen' campaign which will run until this summer, focusing on how councils provide essential services and support their communities across a wide range of sectors, including the environment, economy, wellbeing and future planning.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Cllr Brian Tierney, welcomed the opportunity to celebrate the work of local councils and their staff.

"As a council we are delighted to be involved in this campaign with NILGA, highlighting the crucial role that local councils play, something which has been particularly significant in this past year,” said the Mayor.

"It's an opportunity to showcase the wide range of services and sectors that we cover as a local council, and also to celebrate our frontline workers who are delivering these important services day in and day out.​

"I would encourage everyone to check out the campaign to see the great work going on within our council, and get involved online using the hashtag #councilsmakeithappen."

More information is available on the website of the Northern Ireland Local Government Association.

