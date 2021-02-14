Derry man's images about the Trouble take centre stage at Italian exhibition

A new exhibition featuring the work of a renowned Derry artist opened in Italy this week.

The exhibition of Willie Doherty's work opened at a gallery in the city of Modena.

It will remain on show in Italy until May before moving to the Ulster Museum where it will be on display from June until September.

The exhibition is called WHERE/DOVE and presents an overview of Doherty’s career which spans four decades.

It addresses subjects which 'touch on the legacy of colonialism, conflict and the fault-lines that divide individuals and communities'.

Doherty is recognised internationally for his work in photography, film and video, inspired by the Troubles.

In 2007, he was selected by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the British Council to represent Northern Ireland at the Venice Biennale, and he has twice been a Turner Prize nominee.

This is Doherty’s first solo show at an Italian institution.

He said: “I am delighted to participate in the British Council’s UK/Italy Season and to be part of this important dialogue about how we can make art present and vibrant in both physical and digital spaces.

“My exhibition WHERE / DOVE presents a body of work that deals with how we live with and negotiate our way through and around borders.

“Borders can present the opportunity for positive change, for recognition of other perspectives, for compassion and understanding in the face of adversity and fear.”