Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Derry man's images about the Trouble take centre stage at Italian exhibition

Renowed artist Willie Doherty shows off his work

Derry man's images about the Trouble take centre stage at Italian exhibition

One of the images by Willie Doherty included in the exhibition.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

A new exhibition featuring the work of a renowned Derry artist opened in Italy this week.

The exhibition of Willie Doherty's work opened at a gallery in the city of Modena.

It will remain on show in Italy until May before moving to the Ulster Museum where it will be on display from June until September.

The exhibition is called WHERE/DOVE and presents an overview of Doherty’s career which spans four decades.

It addresses subjects which 'touch on the legacy of colonialism, conflict and the fault-lines that divide individuals and communities'.

Doherty is recognised internationally for his work in photography, film and video, inspired by the Troubles.

In 2007, he was selected by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and the British Council to represent Northern Ireland at the Venice Biennale, and he has twice been a Turner Prize nominee.

This is Doherty’s first solo show at an Italian institution.

He said: “I am delighted to participate in the British Council’s UK/Italy Season and to be part of this important dialogue about how we can make art present and vibrant in both physical and digital spaces.

“My exhibition WHERE / DOVE presents a body of work that deals with how we live with and negotiate our way through and around borders.

“Borders can present the opportunity for positive change, for recognition of other perspectives, for compassion and understanding in the face of adversity and fear.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie