Newspaper delivery van hijacked and burnt out in Derry this morning

A van delivering newspapers was hijacked and burnt out in Derry this morning.

The driver was making a delivery to a shop at Bracken Park in the Galliagh area of the city around 6.10 am when the attack happened.

Police said the driver of the white Mercedes Sprinter van was approached by two males.

They were armed with a knife with a six to eight inch blade.

The van was hijacked and crashed into nearby premises where it was set alight a short time later.

All the newspapers in the van were destroyed.

One male, aged in his twenties, has been arrested and is helping police with their enquiries but investigating officers are keen to identify and speak to the second male who is believed to have been wearing a black coat and had his hood up at the time.

Detective Constable McArdle said: "We would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information to contact us on 101 quoting reference 292 of 13/2/21.

"A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/