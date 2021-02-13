Cemeteries in Derry and Pennyburn Recycling Centre closed because of weather

Cemeteries in Derry and the city's main recycling centre have been closed because of the weather.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that that Altnagelvin, Ballyoan and City cemeteries are closed today due to the weather conditions.

Pennyburn Recycling Centre is also currently closed.

"Updates will be provided should it be in a position to reopen today," the council spokesperson said.

The council-run recycling centres in Plumbridge and Park have also been closed.