Police appeal for information after report of criminal damage in Waterside area of Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for help to catch those responsible for what they have described as a 'incident of criminal damage' in the Waterside area of the city.

The incident occurred on Friday last, February 5, in the Ivy Mead area.

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you were in the area around half seven/eight o’clock in the evening did you see anything?

“Do you live in the area and have CCTV which may have recorded the culprits or were you driving in the area and have dash cam footage?

“If so, please contact police either by ringing 101 or messaging our page quoting reference number 1707, 05/02/21.”