Police appeal for information after report of criminal damage in Waterside area of Derry

Contact
Police in Derry are appealing for help to catch those responsible for what they have described as a 'incident of criminal damage' in the Waterside area of the city.
The incident occurred on Friday last, February 5, in the Ivy Mead area.
Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “If you were in the area around half seven/eight o’clock in the evening did you see anything?
“Do you live in the area and have CCTV which may have recorded the culprits or were you driving in the area and have dash cam footage?
“If so, please contact police either by ringing 101 or messaging our page quoting reference number 1707, 05/02/21.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.