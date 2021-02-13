Sad passing of former teacher at Thornhill College in Derry

The death has taken place of Catherine McWilliams, a former teacher at Thornhill College in Derry.

Originally from Clonmany in Inishowen, Mrs McWilliams (nee McDaid) had been living at Mesphil Road, Dublin.

She passed away on Friday last.

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Mary's Church in the Donegal village on Monday.

Mrs McWiliams taught English at Thornhill in the mid-1960s.

Among those to pay tribute were Jennifer Doherty, of Clonmany Genealogy, who described Mrs McWilliams as 'the most wonderful lady'.

Mrs McWilliams is survived by her husband James, nine daughters, Antoinette, Catherine, Margaret, Lisa, Marthena, Carmel, Francesca, Olivia and Marion and 32 grandchildren.