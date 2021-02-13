Sad passing of former teacher at Thornhill College in Derry

Contact
The death has taken place of Catherine McWilliams, a former teacher at Thornhill College in Derry.
Originally from Clonmany in Inishowen, Mrs McWilliams (nee McDaid) had been living at Mesphil Road, Dublin.
She passed away on Friday last.
Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Mary's Church in the Donegal village on Monday.
Mrs McWiliams taught English at Thornhill in the mid-1960s.
Among those to pay tribute were Jennifer Doherty, of Clonmany Genealogy, who described Mrs McWilliams as 'the most wonderful lady'.
Mrs McWilliams is survived by her husband James, nine daughters, Antoinette, Catherine, Margaret, Lisa, Marthena, Carmel, Francesca, Olivia and Marion and 32 grandchildren.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.