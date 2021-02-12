Latest weather forecast: Snow being predicted to arrive in Derry overnight

We are just a few hours away from heavy snow, weather forecasters have predicted.

The Met Office has issued snow and ice warnings for Saturday and said that blizzards are possible in some areas of Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning is in place from 4am to 10pm on Saturday.

Clear intervals on Friday evening will allow temperatures to dip below freezing, leading to frost.

Overnight sleet and snow will come in from the west, spreading slowly east on Saturday morning, and there is likely to be some disruption on roads and railways.

Translink will be posting any delays due to bad weather on its Twitter account.

Travellers are warned to expect slippery, icy conditions, as well as possible blizzards in places due the strong wind.

A few centimetres of snow is likely to accumulate even at lower levels on Saturday, with perhaps as much 10 to 15 cms over higher hills.

People are being asked to only make essential journeys.