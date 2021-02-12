End of an era as final remaining part of former St Brecan's school in Derry to be demolished

The only remaining part of a former school in the Waterside area of Derry is to be demolished.

Immaculate Conception College, previously known as St Brecan's High School, closed in 2014.

The majority of the school buildings were demolished and new houses were built on the site.

The new housing development was called St Brecan's Park.

However, the old school canteen remained on the site and was used as a community building.

A new community centre has been built beside the old canteen.

Planning permission was this week granted for the canteen building to be demolished.

In its place, a further 14 homes will be built.

Saint Brecan's Boys and Saint Brecan's Girls' Secondary Schools first opened in September 1966.

In 1984, the two schools were merged to create St. Brecan's High School.

The school became Immaculate Conception College in 2003.