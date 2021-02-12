End of an era as final remaining part of former St Brecan's school in Derry to be demolished

Contact
The old canteen building at St Brecan's school.
The only remaining part of a former school in the Waterside area of Derry is to be demolished.
Immaculate Conception College, previously known as St Brecan's High School, closed in 2014.
The majority of the school buildings were demolished and new houses were built on the site.
The new housing development was called St Brecan's Park.
However, the old school canteen remained on the site and was used as a community building.
A new community centre has been built beside the old canteen.
Planning permission was this week granted for the canteen building to be demolished.
In its place, a further 14 homes will be built.
Saint Brecan's Boys and Saint Brecan's Girls' Secondary Schools first opened in September 1966.
In 1984, the two schools were merged to create St. Brecan's High School.
The school became Immaculate Conception College in 2003.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.