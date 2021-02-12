Court orders a man to stay out of the Galliagh area of Derry

A man has been banned from entering the Galliagh area of Derry following a ‘dispute’ with his neighbour.

Cemil Aydim, 51, of Altcar Park, has been charged with three counts of threatening to kill and possession of two offensive weapons on Monday of this week, February 8.

The alleged offensive weapons were a knife and a baseball bat.

A defence solicitor told Derry Magistrates Court bail terms had been agreed along with an address at Argyle Street.

A police officer told the court it was a ‘neighbourly dispute’.

The other man involved has also been charged and bailed.

He made counter allegations which resulted in the defendant being charged.

Police were going to release the 51-year-old on police bail pending further enquiries but he was unable to provide an address.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers granted the accused his own bail of £500.

He was told to have no contact with the alleged injured party and banned from entering the Galliagh area.

The case was taken to a court sitting on March 11.