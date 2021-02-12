Court orders a man to stay out of the Galliagh area of Derry

Contact
A man has been banned from entering the Galliagh area of Derry following a ‘dispute’ with his neighbour.
Cemil Aydim, 51, of Altcar Park, has been charged with three counts of threatening to kill and possession of two offensive weapons on Monday of this week, February 8.
The alleged offensive weapons were a knife and a baseball bat.
A defence solicitor told Derry Magistrates Court bail terms had been agreed along with an address at Argyle Street.
A police officer told the court it was a ‘neighbourly dispute’.
The other man involved has also been charged and bailed.
He made counter allegations which resulted in the defendant being charged.
Police were going to release the 51-year-old on police bail pending further enquiries but he was unable to provide an address.
Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers granted the accused his own bail of £500.
He was told to have no contact with the alleged injured party and banned from entering the Galliagh area.
The case was taken to a court sitting on March 11.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.