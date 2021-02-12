Derry pay tribute to Tom Scullion

Derry GAA have paid tribute to former player and manager, Bellaghy's Tom Scullion, who passed away at his home on Friday at the age of 81.

Scullion is the proud owner of 12 Derry senior championship medals with his native club and was on their 1972 All-Ireland winning team.



Tom Scullion's medal collection

Tom was on the first QUB team to win the Sigerson Cup in 1958, picking up an Ulster senior medal with Derry the same year.

In 1987, along with Jim McKeever and Phil Stuart, Tom was part of the management team to lead Derry to the Ulster title.

"Derry GAA are saddened to learn of the death of Tom Scullion, a legend of club and county," outlined a statement on social media.

"A former vice-chairman of Derry GAA, Tom Scullion was revered by all Derry Gaels. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tom's family and friends. Derry has lost a truly great man."