Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

People who have been shielding can now book a vaccination appointment

Vaccine roll-out continuing at Derry's Foyle Arena and other centres

Naas woman claims she suffered narcolepsy after receiving swine flu vaccine

Reporter:

Staff reporter

People in Northern Ireland who received a shielding letter because they are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable (CEV) to Covid-19 will be able to book their vaccination appointments, the Department of Health has announced.

The appointments will be available at the seven regional vaccination centres, including the Foyle Arena in Derry.

Telephone booking will be available from next week. Some slots for the weekend are already available for online booking from today.

Production of the shielding letters will be required at the centres to confirm eligibility.

Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme is rolling out through a twin track approach involving the regional vaccination centres and GP practices.

GPs are vaccinating those aged 70 plus, while the vaccination centres are also vaccinating 65 to 69 year olds.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I am sure this news will be very welcome to all those who are Clinically Extremely Vulnerable and have been looking forward to getting vaccinated.

“A start has already been made on the CEV category and offering booked appointments will help to accelerate this.

“I would again appeal to everyone to be patient – whether that’s waiting on the line to book your vaccination appointment by telephone or waiting your turn in the vaccination programme.

“We will get to everyone – the programme is steadily advancing and is making good progress.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie