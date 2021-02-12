Ahead of expected snowfall this weekend there are concerns about the gritting operations in Derry

Areas in Derry are in urgent need of salt to grit the roads during the cold weather, a local politician is warning.

The call comes from Sinn Fein Foyle MLA Karen Mullan who said there were a range of partnership options available with the local community to address the problem:

Ms Mullan said: “Over the past week myself and my party colleagues in the assembly and council have been inundated with complaints from residents who live in streets which are neither gritted by Transport NI or provided with grit boxes due to their streets not meeting roads service criteria.

“In some areas our representatives have worked with the local community organisations who have been supplied with additional road salt by the Department of Infrastructure to ensure that some of the affected streets have been salted.

“This innovative approach has been welcomed by local residents.

“I have now formally requested Transport NI to consider the provision of much larger volumes of salt so that all vulnerable areas of the city and district can be salted in cases of extreme weather.

“I would call on the department to consult with local community groups across the city in an effort to gain local expertise and knowledge as to where best any additional resources can be directed.”

Ms Mullan concluded: “In the event of a positive response myself and my party colleagues will also work with residents, community groups and Transport NI to ensure the service is delivered efficiently and to the benefit of residents across the city and district.”

Councillors on the local council also recently raised concerns about the lack of gritting salt in the Derry area.