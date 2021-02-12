Council to discuss introducing free parking in Derry for duration of the lockdown

Councillors in Derry are to discuss a proposal to make car parking free in the city for the duration of the lockdown period.

Derry City and Strabane District Council currently manages 30 off-street car parks.

Motorists are charged to park in 15 of these car parks, with the remaining 15 free of charge.

For a three-month period last year during the lockdown restrictions, all car parking charges were suspended.

They were reintroduced in June of last year.

A proposal was put forward at a meeting this week of the council's Business and Culture Committee that the free parking be brought in again for the duration of the current lockdown period.

The proposal was put forward by Ulster Unionist Alderman Darren Guy.

He was speaking after a report was presented to the committee in relation to the current financial situation in relation to the council's management of the car parks.

The report outlined that the council has an agency agreement with Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to deliver the full range of car-parking services for which the council pays pre-agreed fees.

The current arrangement comprises enforcement, collection of Penalty Charge Notices (PCN), machine maintenance and clamping being carried out on behalf of DfI by their provider NSL who also provide on-street parking services.

The report said the cost of the council's agreement with DfI are £20,000 a month.

On top of this, the council also has to pay a range of costs in relation to management of the local car parks, including administrative salary costs, car-park rental costs, rates on car parks, maintenance of pay and display machines, electricity costs for street-lighting and maintenance of planted areas.

In the financial year of 2019/20, the council's total expenditure on car parks was £556,239.

The report presented to councillors this week said that the council-managed car parks brought in revenue of £1.38m in 2019/20, which, once the running costs were taken out, left a surplus of £825,000.

In relation to the current situation, the report stated: “Due to the ongoing covid-19 crisis and lower footfall in the city and town centre the council continues to experience substantial losses in income which will be experienced beyond this financial year.

“Only half of the council’s car parks generate income and the rates vary.

“Should there be a cessation of parking charges the above costs will still be incurred by council with exception of PCN processing and cash collection costs.”

Putting forward his proposal, Alderman Guy said the car parks were 'pretty empty' due to the current lockdown.

He highlighted that Foyleside Shopping Centre had introduced free parking in their car parks and said he would like to propose that the council do the same with their car parks.

His proposal was seconded by Aontu councillor Emmet Doyle.

However, other councillors on the committee said they were not prepared to make a decision on the proposal until they had more information on how much the introduction of free parking would cost the council.

It was agreed that the proposal be brought before the council's full monthly meeting on February 25.

Council officers were asked to prepare a paper for the meeting on the full financial implications for the council and ratepayers if free parking was introduced.