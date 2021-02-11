New twist in the tragic story of a Derry woman murdered in London 67 years ago

The family of a local woman murdered in London 67 years ago is trying to find relatives who may still be living in Derry.

Ellen Carlin left Derry in 1946 when she was 20-years-old for a new life in England.

However, she fell on tough times and her family accept that she was working as a prostitute when she died.

She was found strangled by a stocking at a flat in the Pimlico area of London on September 6, 1954.

No one has ever been charged with Ellen's murder.

However, serial killer Peter Manuel is alleged to have confessed to killing her before he was executed in 1958.

Manuel was convicted of seven murders in Scotland and England but the police officers who caught him believe he had killed more people.

At the time of the Derry woman's death, another line of enquiry for investigating officers had been that she was killed by an American serviceman.

Police found two packets of American cigarettes and American whisky bottles in her room and it was said that she had been seen with a US serviceman on the night she died.

It was reported shortly after the murder that police had plans to question all American servicemen based in and around London.

However, no one was ever brought before a court in connection with the attack.

When she died, Ellen had a two-year-old son called Daniel.

Daniel was adopted by a family who changed his name to Martin Matthews.

Martin only found out he had been adopted when he was told by his adoptive mother shortly before her death.

After this, he did some research into his biological mother's tragic death but, sadly, he died from an illness in 2005 without ever having tracked down any surviving members of Ellen's family.

Now, Martin's daughter, Emma, is hoping that she will be able to find any of Ellen's family or their descendants who are still living in Derry.

On September 11, 1954, the Londonderry Sentinel carried a report of a short inquest hearing which had been held at Westminster Coroner's Court in connection with Ellen's murder.

The report said that the victim had been identified as Ellen Carlin, the 28-year-old daughter of James Carlin and the late Mrs Carlin from Rossville Street in Derry.

The newspaper report said that Ellen's sister, Sylvia McGill, who was described as a canteen assistant from North Kensington in London, told the inquest that her sister had also used the name Helen Kelly and had no occupation.

Mrs McGill, the report said, spoke in a 'trembling voice' and broke down when a pathologist told the inquest that the cause of death had been strangulation.

The report said that police were looking to speak to a taxi driver who had picked up a man and woman in the West End of London before driving them to Ellen's flat in Pimlico where she was found dead.

The report also stated that the investigating officers had questioned a number of men in connection with the murder but had appealed for help in tracing a 'baby-faced' man who they wished to speak to.

After leaving school, it is believed that Ellen worked in a shirt factory in Derry before leaving the city for London.

Her granddaughter Emma (pictured below with her partner Jono and their son Edward) is being helped in her search by her half-sister Lisa Dear.

Speaking to the Derry News, Lisa said they would love to find some of Emma's relatives.

“What happened to Ellen is such a tragic story,” she said.

“We have been trying on and off for a few years to find out more about what happened.

“We have been able to have a look at the police files at Scotland Yard where it is still classed as an unsolved murder.

“There's obviously very little chance of anyone ever being convicted of her murder now, but it would be nice if something positive could come out of this.

“We would love to find out if any of Ellen's family are still living, in Derry or elsewhere.

“We have also never seen a photograph of Ellen so it would be amazing if we could find one.”

Lisa said they did not have much information to go on apart from what was in newspaper reports at the time.

“My stepfather Martin only found that he was adopted when his adoptive mother told him on her death bed,” she said.

“When he found out about Ellen and how she had died he found that difficult to cope with.

“He tried to find out as much as he could but did not find out much before he sadly died.

“All we really know is that Ellen moved to London from Derry when she was a young woman.

“It seems that she left home to find work and send money back home but we believe that she found it difficult to find work and ended up working as a prostitute.

“This was obviously very sad but it was a situation that many women living in London at that time found themselves in.”

Lisa appealed to anyone who may be related to Ellen or who knew her family in Derry to contact her.

Anyone who would like to contact her is asked to do so by emailing ciaran.oneill@derrynews.net.