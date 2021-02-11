Safety work to commence at Limavady Bus Centre

Contact
Safety works will commence at Limavady Bus Centre on Monday, February 22. The work is part of a wider safety upgrade programme being carried out at more than 20 Translink stations across the network over the 1-2 years.
The upgrade will take up to 12 weeks, and will enhance passenger and staff safety with improved lighting, safety signage and installation of protective bollards.
Some resurfacing works will be required to bus departure areas that will require a temporary reduction of bus stands.
A Translink spokesperson said: "These works will be undertaken in compliance with government and Public Health Agency recommendations on COVID-19.
"All efforts will be made to maintain appropriate social distancing for the worksite and ensure no restrictions on current social distancing measures at Limavady Bus Centre."
