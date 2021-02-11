Funding available for groups who want to celebrate the life of Derry's patron saint

Contact
The initiative will help celebrate the life of Colmcille.
Colmcille 1500 is a year-long commemoration marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille.
Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council are co-ordinating a programme for the year.
The programme for the year includes a range of projects, events and activities, as well as a small grants scheme to provide opportunities for local communities to take part.
Grants of €2,000 or £1,800 are available to support specific Colmcille activities that contribute to the commemorations.
For more information, contact Deirdre Harte, Colmcille 1500 Project Manager, on (00353) 0872467424.
