Funding available for groups who want to celebrate the life of Derry's patron saint

Donegal and Derry councils are co-ordinating a programme for the year

New grants scheme as part of the Colmcille 1500 commemorations is now open for applications

The initiative will help celebrate the life of Colmcille.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Colmcille 1500 is a year-long commemoration marking the 1500th anniversary of the birth of Colmcille.

Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council are co-ordinating a programme for the year.

The programme for the year includes a range of projects, events and activities, as well as a small grants scheme to provide opportunities for local communities to take part.

Grants of €2,000 or £1,800 are available to support specific Colmcille activities that contribute to the commemorations.

For more information, contact Deirdre Harte, Colmcille 1500 Project Manager, on (00353) 0872467424.

