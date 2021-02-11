Derry college offering free courses to those impacted by the Covid pandemic

Free courses are being offered at a Derry college for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The courses are funded by the Department for the Economy and will be delivered by the North West Regional College.

A spokesperson for the college said: "We have all been impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19).

"To help support individuals we are offering a range of free courses to help you re-train and improve your skills.

"This is the time to get moving and upskill. Contact us today to check if you are eligible.

"Most of our courses include an accredited qualification and will commence by 31st March. These courses are delivered through a blended learning approach (mix of online and face to face delivery)."

Courses offered will be in the following skills priority areas:

Digital and IT

Green Technologies

Leadership and Management

Healthcare

You can find out more on how to apply for the courses here - http://www.nwrc.ac.uk/skills-intervention/