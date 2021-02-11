Derry teenager campaigning for a detox centre in the city describes Health Minister's response as 'not good enough'

A Derry teenager campaigning for a detox centre in the city has criticised the Health Minister's response to her appeal.

Tamzin White's mother, Louise, died last month as a result of alochol addiction at the age of only 40.

Other members of Tamzin's family have also died from addiction.

In honour of them, eighteen-year-old Tamzin has launched a campaign for the creation of a local detox centre to help those fighting addictions.

She has written to the Health Minister Robin Swann requesting a meeting with him to talk about her plans.

The local teenager received a reply this week from a representative for Mr Swann.

In the letter, the representative passed on their sympathies to Tamzin on her recent bereavement.

He said that in the Western Trust area detoxification is primarily undertaken in primary care settings through doctors.

The Department of Health representative said that while there was no 'dedicated inpatient intoxification beds' in the Western Trust area, 'medical detoxification' can be provided within hospitals in the region.

He added that there was an addiction treatment unit in Omagh which catered for the Western Trust area.

In relation to a meeting with Mr Swann, his representative asked Tamzin to discuss her concerns with him in the first instance, given 'the pressure on the Minister's diary'.

However, Tamzin said the response from the Department of Health was 'not good enough'.

“I want to meet Robin Swann. He said he would meet me and that he wanted to learn from my experiences.

“Derry doesn’t have the right facilities in place to meet the needs of addiction and to accommodate people in addiction.”