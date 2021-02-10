Employee attacked by member of the public at recycling centre in Derry

A member of staff has been attacked at a recycling centre in Derry.

The security worker suffered a head injury when he was attacked at Pennyburn Recycling Centre last Friday, February 5.

Details of the attack only emerged today during a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Environment and Regeneration Committee.

Speaking at the meeting, Conor Canning, Head of Environment at the council, said the man attacked is employed by an external security company at the Pennyburn centre.

Mr Canning said the victim suffered head and back injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

However, his injuries were not serious and he was discharged later the same day.

Mr Canning also highlighted stone attacks on three of the council's rubbish lorries last week.

A brick was thrown at a bin lorry while it was carrying out collection duties before 7am on Thursday, February 4, causing damage to the door, window and mirror of the vehicle.

A similar incident also occurred around the same time with an attack on a food waste lorry causing ​damage to the driver's door, just below the window.

Both attacks took place in the Skeoge area of the city.

At today's meeting, Mr Canning described the attacks as 'intolerable' and said the safety of council staff and those employed on behalf of the council were of the utmost importance.

The PSNI are investigating both the attack on the worker at the recycling centre and the attacks on the council lorries.

DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney, chair of the Environment and Regeneration Committee, said he was disgusted by the attacks and urged people with any information to pass it on to the police or any local representative.

The attacks were also condemned by other councillors on the committee.

It was agreed by councillors at the meeting to send letters of support to those involved in the recent attacks.

It was also agreed to organise a meeting of a working group to look at any additional security measures that can be introduced at local recycling centres.