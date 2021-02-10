Addiction support service in Derry gets £138,000 to continue its work

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced funding to groups in County Derry to improve health and wellbeing and tackle local issues, including challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the groups funded is the Mandarin Speakers Association Derry which is using a £9,600 grant to develop the organisation and increase their influence and representation in local communities.

The project will organise cultural events, celebrate cultural traditions and encourage local children to take part in the Annual China International Youth Comic Competition. The project will also help to promote diversity and tackle racism through higher visibility of the Chinese identity expressed locally and positively.

Other local groups to benefit from the latest round of National Lottery funding are:

- ARC Fitness Ltd in Derry is using a £138,030 grant to support people from across the North West who are in recovery from drug or alcohol addiction and are socially isolated because of COVID-19. The two-year project is using exercise and positive lifestyle choices to promote a healthy and sustainable recovery, improve mental and physical health, and reduce anxiety and improve self-esteem.

- Cathedral Youth Club in Derry is using a £3,830 grant to provide food and essentials items to local families who need additional support due to COVID-19. This will improve their health and wellbeing.

- Cumber Claudy Community Association is using a £5,000 grant to make their premises safe to use during the pandemic and to run activities for local people. The project will reduce rural isolation for older members of the community who have been affected by COVID-19.

- Cúnamh in Derry is using a £9,960 grant to run therapy sessions for young people and young adults who are experiencing high levels of anxiety due to COVID-19. The project will help the young people manage their anxiety and reduce social isolation.

- Glendermott Primary School and Nursery Unit in Ardmore is using a £9,663 grant to install a sensory room in the school. The room will support autistic children by providing a relaxing space and improve their mental health.

- MUSE Counselling & Wellbeing Support Service CIC, based in Derry, is using a £9,012 grant to provide counselling and support to young people and their families who are or at risk of getting involved in anti-social or criminal behaviour.

- Newbuildings Cricket Club is using a £10,000 grant to renovate their clubhouse, including expanding their kitchen area so they can continue to provide weekly meals for the community during the pandemic.

- Northern Ireland Newpin, based in Derry, is using a £9,930 grant to deliver an early intervention project for vulnerable young people and mothers who experience mental health issues, domestic violence, addictions or social disadvantage.

- The Resource Centre Derry is using a £10,000 grant to expand their meals on wheels service. They have received increased demand for their services due to COVID-19. The project will improve the wellbeing of local people who need additional support during the pandemic.

- Ballerin Gaelic Athletic Club is using a £10,000 grant to provide activities for the community, focusing on those who are elderly or living on their own. The project is buying tables, chairs and equipment to help them run physical activities and arts/crafts sessions.

- Coagh and Drummullan Network Group, based in Drummullan Parish Hall, Moneymore, is using a £9,989 grant to make improvements to the hall and run community activities once lockdown restrictions end.

- Naiscoil Ghreanacháin, based in Maghera, is using a £7,750 grant to bring children from the school and older people from local community groups together virtually to share stories of what it has been like for them during lockdown. The project will reduce isolation and give older people in the local community something positive to look forward to.