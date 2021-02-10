Book of Condolence remains open for those who want to pay tribute to Doctor Tom McGinley

An online Book of Condolence in honour of Foyle Hospice founder Doctor Tom McGinley remains open.

Dr McGinley passed away last month.

Following his passing, many tributes were paid to his efforts in having the hospice opened.

In his honour, Derry City and Strabane District Council opened an online Book of Condolence.

The book can be signed here - bit.ly/BOCDrMcGinley

The local council has also opened a Book of Condolence in memory of fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore who died last week.

That Book of Condolence can be signed here - http://bit.ly/36YqOKp