Council having 'ongoing discussions' with Clipper organisers to bring the event back to Derry

Discussions are continuing about bringing the 'Clipper festival' back to Derry.

The famous round-the-world yacht race had been due to stopover in the city again last summer.

It would have been the latest stage of a long-running relationship between the Clipper race and Derry.

However, the race was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The cancellation was another huge blow to Derry's economy which also lost out on a number of other major events last year as a result of the pandemic.

However, it is hoped the the Clipper race will come back to Derry in the future.

Plans for festivals and major events in the future were discussed today at a meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council's Business and Culture Committee.

The meeting was told that the annual St Patrick's Day carnival in Derry has been cancelled this year.

With Covid-related restrictions expected to remain in place for some time, there is also doubt in relation to whether big local events such as the City of Derry Jazz Festival and the Halloween festival will take place as usual this year.

However, councillors were also advised that there are 'ongoing discussions' with Clipper Ventures regarding any future visit of the current or future Clipper Round the World Races.

The meeting was told that an updated report on the Clipper discussion will come before councillors at a future meeting.