Police search in Creggan area of Derry today is linked to dissident republican activity

Police said they carried out a search in the Creggan area of Derry today which was linked to violent dissident republican activity.

A PSNI spokesperson said that during the search a number of electronic items were seized for further examination.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “Today’s search is part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

"This is in line with our determination and commitment to ensure the public are kept safe.”

The PSNI blamed dissident republicans for a double shooting in Creggan at the weekend.

Two men, aged 48 and 31, were shot in the legs during the attack at Rinmore Drive on Saturday.

One of the men is still being treated in hospital.