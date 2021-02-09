Police search in Creggan area of Derry today is linked to dissident republican activity

Contact
Police said they carried out a search in the Creggan area of Derry today which was linked to violent dissident republican activity.
A PSNI spokesperson said that during the search a number of electronic items were seized for further examination.
Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “Today’s search is part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.
"This is in line with our determination and commitment to ensure the public are kept safe.”
The PSNI blamed dissident republicans for a double shooting in Creggan at the weekend.
Two men, aged 48 and 31, were shot in the legs during the attack at Rinmore Drive on Saturday.
One of the men is still being treated in hospital.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.