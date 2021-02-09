Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Police search in Creggan area of Derry today is linked to dissident republican activity

Number of items seized by PSNI for examination

PSNI seek witnesses to collision in Fermanagh

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Police said they carried out a search in the Creggan area of Derry today which was linked to violent dissident republican activity.

A PSNI spokesperson said that during the search a number of electronic items were seized for further examination.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “Today’s search is part of an ongoing investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

"This is in line with our determination and commitment to ensure the public are kept safe.” 

The PSNI blamed dissident republicans for a double shooting in Creggan at the weekend.

Two men, aged 48 and 31, were shot in the legs during the attack at Rinmore Drive on Saturday.

One of the men is still being treated in hospital.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie