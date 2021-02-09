Derry man banned from driving is charged with stealing his mother's car

A 32-year-old Derry man banned from driving appeared in court today where he was charged with stealing his mother's car.

Anthony Coyle, from Mullennan Road, faced a number of charges after he was arrested yesterday.

These included driving whilst unfit, stealing a car, driving without insurance, driving without a driving licence and driving whilst disqualified.

Derry Magistrates Court was told today that police received a report yesterday of a car being stolen at Mullennan Road.

When they spoke to a woman at the scene, she said her son had stolen her car.

Police located the car parked outside a house in another part of the city.

A police officer told that court that they were invited inside the property and found Coyle hiding behind a TV.

He was arrested for a number of motoring offences.

He did not make any comment during police interviews.

In relation to a bail application made on Coyle's behalf, the officer said that police would be opposed to him being released on bail.

The officer told the court that Coyle has 32 previous convictions and had breached bail conditions on three previous occasions.

He said the defendant was convicted last month for 'very similar' offences and is awaiting sentence on those offences.

The officer said they believed that Coyle would reoffend if released on bail and was a danger to the public.

The bail application was refused and Coyle was remanded in custody to appear again before the local court on March 5.