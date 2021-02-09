Contact

1562146093088
1569944307779
1569944286882
1569944267766

Search our Archive

Groundbreaking new health initiative launched in Derry

Fitbit technology will be used to monitor health of local patients

Groundbreaking new health initiative launched in Derry

The new project will use Fitbit technology.

Reporter:

Staff reporter

People in Derry are to be given the chance to take part in a groundbreaking health initiative.

People with cardiovascular problems are are to become the first in the world to be offered a Fitbit smartwatch in combination with an app to detect atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heart beat and it affects around 37,000 people in Northern Ireland.

However, it is estimated that 1-2% of the population may have it and be unaware of it.

Through its innovative Our Hearts Our Minds programme, the Western Trust's Fibricheck is the world’s first validated app for the detection of Atrial Fibrillation using the Fitbit device.

Worn comfortably on the wrist, the patient simply presses the screen of their Fitbit to start a measurement and if an abnormality is detected in their heart rhythm then this is conveyed automatically to a cardiologist who can arrange further tests.

It’s an important issue to detect as it increases the person’s risk of stroke five-fold and prescribing blood thinners to those with AF and other risk factors such as diabetes and high blood pressures will significantly reduce their risk of stroke.

The Our Hearts Our Minds programme for cardiovascular health is a nurse-led preventive cardiology programme delivered under the Department of Health’s Transformation agenda that supports patients after a cardiovascular event helping them to achieve healthier lifestyles, manage their blood pressure and cholesterol as well as making sure that they are on the right cardioprotective medications.

In May last year, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the programme transitioned rapidly to a virtual platform which includes assessment via video/telephone, group virtual education sessions and the provision of a Fitbit smartwatch to patients.

Now the programme is also providing Fibricheck to patients who experience palpitations via their Fitbit devices.

Dr Susan Connolly, consultant cardiologist and clinical lead for the Our Hearts Our Minds programme at the Western Trust, said: “This is immensely exciting technology and I am delighted that the Western Trust is the first in the world to offer it to their cardiovascular patients in combination with their Fitbit smartwatch.”

Dr Connolly said Ppatients with cardiovascular disease were a 'high risk population' for atrial fibrillation.

“This app essentially means our cardiovascular patients who have palpitations can check their heart rhythm in the safety of their own homes and avoid having to attend the hospital for monitoring if the check is normal.

“It should also help facilitate detection of AF which is important in stroke prevention.”

Karen McCammon, Health Service Engagement lead at the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland, said it was estimated that undiagnosed atrial fibrillation resulted in around 600 strokes per year across Northern Ireland.

“This is a good example of wearable technology minimising the impact on health services whilst improving people’s health, as we know that those with cardiovascular disease are more likely to develop AF.

“However, once this is identified and treated with anticoagulants the stroke risk is reduced by two thirds,” she added.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.


Read more from Derry Now.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Derry Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now


Get in touch with the team at DerryNow.com at editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com.

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie