Sad passing of much-loved Derry character who was once the city's Pensioner of the Year

A well-known figure in Derry's sporting world has passed away.

Tommy Cooke, a much-loved character in the local snooker scene, died yesterday.

He will be buried tomorrow.

Tommy had converted one of the rooms in his Barry Street home into a snooker room and for many years it hosted matches in the local league.

As well as snooker, he was also very committed to his local community and was named Derry’s Pensioner of the Year in 2015.

Speaking to the Derry News after receiving the award, Tommy said he was honoured to have been recognised in such a manner.

“It was just the biggest shock to me when they read my name out and I still haven’t got over it," he said.

Tommy was a regular visitor to Older People Northwest centre in the Waterside, where he took part in a variety of social events, including dances and of course, his beloved snooker.

Tommy was pre-decease by his wife Jean and his daughter Paula.

He is survived by his children James, Lawrence, Suzanne, Christopher, Edward, Bridie, Elizabeth, Sinead and Diarmuid.