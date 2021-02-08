Sad passing of much-loved Derry character who was once the city's Pensioner of the Year

Contact
Tommy Cooke passed away on Sunday.
A well-known figure in Derry's sporting world has passed away.
Tommy Cooke, a much-loved character in the local snooker scene, died yesterday.
He will be buried tomorrow.
Tommy had converted one of the rooms in his Barry Street home into a snooker room and for many years it hosted matches in the local league.
As well as snooker, he was also very committed to his local community and was named Derry’s Pensioner of the Year in 2015.
Speaking to the Derry News after receiving the award, Tommy said he was honoured to have been recognised in such a manner.
“It was just the biggest shock to me when they read my name out and I still haven’t got over it," he said.
Tommy was a regular visitor to Older People Northwest centre in the Waterside, where he took part in a variety of social events, including dances and of course, his beloved snooker.
Tommy was pre-decease by his wife Jean and his daughter Paula.
He is survived by his children James, Lawrence, Suzanne, Christopher, Edward, Bridie, Elizabeth, Sinead and Diarmuid.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Derry Now editorial team on 028 7129 6600 for Derry City stories Or 028 7774 3970 for County Derry stories. Or you can email editor@derrynews.net or editor@derrypost.com at any time.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from Derrynow.com
Buy the e-paper of the Derry News and the County Derry Post here for instant access to Derry's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Derry with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.