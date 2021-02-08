Former Bishop of Derry Seamus Hegarty left almost €80,000 in his will

Contact
The late Bishop Seamus Hegarty
Former Bishop of Derry, Seamus Hegarty, left a total of €78,838 in his will.
The figure was published in the Sunday Independent.
The estates list is published weekly in the paper but it is stressed that the value of estates may include property and should not be regarded as cash amounts.
Bishop Hegarty was ordained to the priesthood in 1966.
He was appointed the Bishop of the Diocese of Raphoe in 1982.
Following the resignation of Bishop Edward Daly on October 26, 1993, Dr Hegarty was appointed the Bishop of the Diocese of Derry on October 1, 1994, and installed at St Eugene's Cathedral on November 6 later that same year.
On November 7, 2011, he issued a statement saying that, having been diagnosed with 'a condition which is, unfortunately, irreversible and progressive', he had submitted his resignation because he was no longer able to fulfil his role as bishop.
He passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital on September 20, 2019.
