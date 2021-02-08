Derry is to get its first ever 'cloth nappy library'

Contact
Derry is to get its first 'cloth nappy library'.
The Zero Waste North West group has received funding from the National Lottery Awards for All fund to establish the library for the Derry and Strabane District Council area.
The local group said that nappy libraries are increasingly popular across these islands, with proven success in supporting communities to take crucial steps towards waste reduction.
Designed to promote the use of cloth nappies, they work to educate communities about the significant financial and environmental benefits of transitioning away from using disposable nappies.
Every person who makes this switch can make savings of over £300 per year and prevent approximately 365 to 1095 disposable nappies from going to landfill annually.
Over the past two years ZWNW parenting meet-ups have brought together people from different communities, providing information about and supporting the transition to reusable nappies.
The nappy library will continue this work, employing a project worker to support communities in making positive changes.
Marian Farrell, chair of Zero Waste North West, said: "With a lifespan of 500 years, disposable nappies are among the biggest contributors to waste.
"By encouraging a widespread move to cloth nappies, this project will positively impact our shared environment.
"The initial cost and transition to cloth nappies can seem daunting but this project will provide advice and support to promote the practise of Re-Use with the library of nappy products."
