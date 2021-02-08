LATEST: Forecasters say that snow is on its way

Contact
Wintery conditions are set to return.
Snow could be on its way again.
Forecasters are saying that temperatures could reach as low as minus five in parts this week as Ireland is hit with winds from Siberia.
A significant snow event is expected later this week, with a weather advisory for cold weather currently in place by Met Eireann.
Met Eireann's Weather Advisory said: "Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be very cold with temperatures in low single figures by day and with sharp or severe frosts and icy patches at night.
"Showers of sleet or snow at times in eastern counties from Sunday evening onwards.
"Hazardous conditions on roads and paths."
The advice is valid until 6pm on Wednesday.
